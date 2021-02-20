Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -233.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

