PSI Advisors LLC Buys 495 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,688 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 400,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

