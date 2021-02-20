PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,854 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.