PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.