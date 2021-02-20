PSI Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 55,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

