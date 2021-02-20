Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE PIM opened at $4.24 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

