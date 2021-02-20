Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CAI International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

