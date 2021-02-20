Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

CRK stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

