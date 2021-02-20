Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

KAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.78 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

