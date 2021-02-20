Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for IAA, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

IAA stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of IAA by 358.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $281,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

