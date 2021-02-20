Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Truist

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price upped by Truist from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.63.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.