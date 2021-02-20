Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on A. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Shares of A opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,397,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

