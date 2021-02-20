Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.38 on Friday. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

