QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on QAD in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $66.62 on Thursday. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 416.40 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts expect that QAD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QAD by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QAD by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

