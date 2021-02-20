QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

