Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NX. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NX stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $235,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

