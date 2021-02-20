Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 26.3% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $33.94 million and approximately $130,242.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,072.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,027.32 or 0.03552187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.12 or 0.00424229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.51 or 0.01285234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.85 or 0.00478076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.68 or 0.00439232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.00313332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,330,490 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.