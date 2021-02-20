Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shares traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.80. 72,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 728,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Quotient Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 524,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,418,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.