Radu Barsan Sells 2,629 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $246,547.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

POWI opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

