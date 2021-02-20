Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,691.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

