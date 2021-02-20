Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

CPB opened at $46.32 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

