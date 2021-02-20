Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

