Randal W. Scott Buys 16,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

