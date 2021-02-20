Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of RRC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 90.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 185,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

