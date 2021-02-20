Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $114.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $94.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $493.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $584.88 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,137 shares of company stock worth $4,035,400. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPD stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 585,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

