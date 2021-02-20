Rapidz Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $6,255.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.00788495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00055236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.49 or 0.04656579 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

