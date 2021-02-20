Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at C$50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.96. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$41.52 and a 52 week high of C$58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.