Raymond James Upgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Outperform

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $390.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.68.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.