RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Chuang I. Lin Sells 10,763 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 56,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,211. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.