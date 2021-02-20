Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $51,520.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $51,520.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $6.74 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.