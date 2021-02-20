Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

