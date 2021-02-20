Relx’s (RLXXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

