Render Token Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $88,023.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.00836258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00038705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.54 or 0.04850006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

