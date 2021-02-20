Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $184.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion and a PE ratio of -354.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.52.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

