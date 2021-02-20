Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Repligen worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

