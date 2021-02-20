Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

