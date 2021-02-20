Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $296.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.