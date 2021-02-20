Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 13,358 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

