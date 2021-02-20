Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

