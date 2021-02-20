Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.03% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTB. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.76 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

