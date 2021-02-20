Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

