Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.89. Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 23,620 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a market cap of C$212.93 million and a P/E ratio of 50.56.

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The company is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with cardiovascular, chronic kidney, end-stage renal, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

