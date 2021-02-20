Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

