Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,552,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 647,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after buying an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

