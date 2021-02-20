Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.62 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

