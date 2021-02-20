Richard A. Md Miller Buys 100,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

