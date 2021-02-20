Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $425.55 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.13 and a 200-day moving average of $310.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

