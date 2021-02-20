Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.00. 17,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,020. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

