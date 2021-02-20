Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $82,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,570.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

