RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $500.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.17.

Shares of RNG opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.94. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

